Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.24% from the company’s current price.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73. Joby Aviation has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.04.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $34,714.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,755.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Joby Aviation news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 202,080 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $1,024,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,994,725 shares in the company, valued at $304,173,255.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,757 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $34,714.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,755.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 550,832 shares of company stock worth $2,822,382 over the last ninety days. 49.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. 8VC GP I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,727,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 20.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,130,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819,837 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 56,320,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267,436 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 55.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,754,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,088,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

