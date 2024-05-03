Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBYGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.24% from the company’s current price.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73. Joby Aviation has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.04.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $34,714.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,755.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Joby Aviation news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 202,080 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $1,024,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,994,725 shares in the company, valued at $304,173,255.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,757 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $34,714.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,755.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,832 shares of company stock worth $2,822,382 over the last ninety days. 49.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. 8VC GP I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,727,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 20.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,130,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819,837 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 56,320,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267,436 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 55.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,754,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,088,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Articles

