Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$54.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PPL. CIBC upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$52.77.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$47.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.41. The firm has a market cap of C$26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$38.79 and a 52 week high of C$48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.46. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 19.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0374298 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Director Henry William Sykes bought 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Director Henry William Sykes bought 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total value of C$259,429.48. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

