Seaport Res Ptn Comments on LendingClub Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for LendingClub in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for LendingClub’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $180.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

LC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on LendingClub from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.50) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

LendingClub Stock Performance

NYSE:LC opened at $9.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $10.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,270,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,502,000 after acquiring an additional 336,827 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in LendingClub by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,723,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,987,000 after buying an additional 541,538 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LendingClub by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,652,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,664,000 after buying an additional 73,515 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 526.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,884,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 857,371 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Featured Articles

