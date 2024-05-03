Hope Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.42 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

HOPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Hope Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,009. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.15. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,730,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,864,000 after buying an additional 115,826 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,844,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 115,543 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,216,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 298,349 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 123,041 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $9,960,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Featured Articles

