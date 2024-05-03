Capital One Financial Comments on Viper Energy, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viper Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.31. Viper Energy has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.78.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Viper Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Viper Energy by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

