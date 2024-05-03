First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 41.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in CSX by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,584,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,725,000 after acquiring an additional 57,053 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 6.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in CSX by 10.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.90 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

