Regional Management (NYSE:RM) PT Raised to $28.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.34% from the company’s current price.

RM has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Regional Management alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regional Management

Regional Management Trading Up 8.2 %

NYSE RM opened at $27.36 on Friday. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 41.17, a quick ratio of 41.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $270.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.69. Regional Management had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $144.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Regional Management

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 475,484 shares in the company, valued at $11,692,151.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regional Management

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth $467,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Regional Management by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Regional Management by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

(Get Free Report)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.