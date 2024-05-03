Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) to Issue $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Cencora has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cencora has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cencora to earn $14.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE COR opened at $224.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. Cencora has a 52-week low of $163.37 and a 52-week high of $246.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cencora will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COR. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cencora

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $2,553,859.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total transaction of $991,639,906.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,277,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,000,635.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,288,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,641,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.