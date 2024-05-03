Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) to Issue $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
Cencora has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cencora has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cencora to earn $14.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.
Cencora Trading Down 1.9 %
NYSE COR opened at $224.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. Cencora has a 52-week low of $163.37 and a 52-week high of $246.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on COR. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.18.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $2,553,859.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total transaction of $991,639,906.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,277,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,000,635.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,288,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,641,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
About Cencora
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
