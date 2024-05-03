Echelon Wealth Partners Weighs in on Decibel Cannabis Company Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:DB)

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Decibel Cannabis in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Decibel Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Decibel Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of DB stock opened at C$0.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$51.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.04. Decibel Cannabis has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls. In addition, the company engages in the cannabis retail business through operating operational retail locations in Saskatchewan, as well as an e-commerce cannabis platform throughout the Province of Saskatchewan; and operational retail locations in Alberta.

