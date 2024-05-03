FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Issued By B. Riley

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Etsy in a report released on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.10. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.31 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 68.52%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ETSY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Etsy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Etsy from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Etsy

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $2.50 on Friday, reaching $61.74. 352,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,824,042. Etsy has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $102.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.56.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Management Co. raised its position in Etsy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 63,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 10.3% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 26.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Etsy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,042,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,528,000 after purchasing an additional 425,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at $7,304,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,968 shares of company stock worth $4,836,827 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.