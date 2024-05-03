Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 96 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $3,481,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,230,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 154,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,932,000 after purchasing an additional 45,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $170.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.86. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $203.00.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. Nucor’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.14.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

