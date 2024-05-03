NexGen Energy Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (NYSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for NexGen Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on NexGen Energy in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. NexGen Energy has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexGen Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

