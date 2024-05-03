Atb Cap Markets Comments on Shopify Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shopify in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst M. Toner now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Shopify’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BNP Paribas raised Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.03.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $74.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 800.31 and a beta of 2.20.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $1,164,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 4,007.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $1,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.