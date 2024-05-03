FY2024 EPS Estimates for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Lifted by Barrington Research

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stericycle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Stericycle’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average of $48.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $57.06.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Stericycle

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Stericycle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 116,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Stericycle by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

