Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $8.10 Per Share

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Barrett Business Services in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $8.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.75. The consensus estimate for Barrett Business Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.78 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.74. 421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,907. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.99. The company has a market capitalization of $789.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $76.22 and a 12 month high of $130.00.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $265.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 346,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 4.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 193,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,897 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Stories

