Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $3,850.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BKNG. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,723.41.

Booking stock opened at $3,472.91 on Tuesday. Booking has a twelve month low of $2,456.93 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,523.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,395.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $24.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booking will post 176.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,461 shares of company stock worth $18,815,825 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

