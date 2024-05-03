Steven Madden, Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Steven Madden has increased its dividend payment by an average of 77.6% per year over the last three years. Steven Madden has a payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Steven Madden to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Steven Madden Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.96. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $45.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $552.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steven Madden news, EVP Lisa Keith sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $100,152.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,268.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,038 shares in the company, valued at $28,920,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Keith sold 2,400 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $100,152.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,268.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,464,841 in the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

See Also

