Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UDMY. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Udemy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Udemy Price Performance

UDMY stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. Udemy has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $189.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.71 million. On average, analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,676,050 shares in the company, valued at $18,386,268.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $164,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,676,050 shares in the company, valued at $18,386,268.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 6,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $75,534.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 334,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,331.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,981 shares of company stock worth $514,884 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Udemy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Udemy by 261.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Udemy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Udemy by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

