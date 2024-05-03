Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of RNA stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.08 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,219.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Avidity Biosciences

In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $1,796,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,182.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 84,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $1,796,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,182.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,641 shares of company stock worth $4,676,431 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,014,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,612,000 after acquiring an additional 47,305 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 124,633 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,114,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,910,000 after purchasing an additional 491,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 51,839 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

