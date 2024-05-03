F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $220.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.10.

Get F5 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FFIV

F5 Price Performance

Shares of FFIV opened at $166.07 on Tuesday. F5 has a 1 year low of $130.34 and a 1 year high of $199.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total value of $94,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total value of $94,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total value of $1,203,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,173,653.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,052 shares of company stock worth $2,050,633. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 268,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in F5 by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 164,967 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.