Avista (NYSE:AVA) Upgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AVA. StockNews.com lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Avista alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVA

Avista Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Avista stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32. Avista has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.09). Avista had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $594.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avista will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avista

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Avista in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Avista by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Avista by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avista by 41,325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avista

(Get Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.