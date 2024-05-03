Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Holdings Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,602,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601,646 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $100,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 5,710.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 121.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KTB. UBS Group upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Edward Jones lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

KTB opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.03. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $669.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.70 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 76.30% and a net margin of 8.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

