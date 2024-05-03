Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Cowen

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $77.00. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PSN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Get Parsons alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parsons

Parsons Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.66. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 429.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.86. Parsons has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Parsons had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parsons will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at $1,451,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Parsons by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,955,000 after buying an additional 105,812 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.