Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 40,364 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,855,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,364 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $97,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FR opened at $46.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.86. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

