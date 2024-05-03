Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $72.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

SPT opened at $48.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $68.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.92.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $333,928.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 209,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,485,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,983,066.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $333,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 209,375 shares in the company, valued at $12,485,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,200 shares of company stock worth $8,171,958. Insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 244.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,376 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 27.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,183,000 after purchasing an additional 853,127 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 334.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 667,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,137,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,625,000 after purchasing an additional 311,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,103,000.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

