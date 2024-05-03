Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $12.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DRVN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Driven Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.28.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

DRVN stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.92 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 877.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 49.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 579.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

Featured Stories

