Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Upgraded at Wedbush

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

NYSE:DOC opened at $19.17 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,657,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,969,000 after acquiring an additional 181,773 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,943,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,488,000 after buying an additional 239,972 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,364,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,018,000 after purchasing an additional 65,814 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $34,883,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,270,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after acquiring an additional 87,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

