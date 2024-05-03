Beldex Price Tops $0.0343 (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Beldex has a total market cap of $220.99 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0343 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,974.17 or 0.05031908 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00056663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00021923 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011875 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,528,389 coins and its circulating supply is 6,446,148,389 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

