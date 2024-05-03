Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $86.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $80.00. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OLLI. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.42.

Shares of OLLI opened at $74.62 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $84.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $884,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,084,338. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

