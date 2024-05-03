Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 3,230,000 shares. Currently, 15.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 745,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 target price on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Dragonfly Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Trading Up 13.1 %

Dragonfly Energy stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Dragonfly Energy has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $5.33. The company has a market cap of $60.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter. Dragonfly Energy had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 110.79%. Research analysts forecast that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dragonfly Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 196,230 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 8.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dragonfly Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.