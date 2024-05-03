Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 3,230,000 shares. Currently, 15.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 745,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DFLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 target price on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.
Dragonfly Energy Trading Up 13.1 %
Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter. Dragonfly Energy had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 110.79%. Research analysts forecast that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Dragonfly Energy
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 196,230 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 8.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dragonfly Energy Company Profile
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.
