Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Shares of RIO opened at $68.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $75.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $2.58 dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 6.6%.

Institutional Trading of Rio Tinto Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 19,357 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.4% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

