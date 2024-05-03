General Electric (NYSE:GE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GE. TheStreet raised General Electric from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.29.

Get General Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on General Electric

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock opened at $162.64 on Monday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $166.26. The company has a market cap of $178.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.72 and its 200 day moving average is $137.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in General Electric by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 10.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 269,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $1,846,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.