J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $194.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.6 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $164.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $160.07 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,454 shares of company stock worth $3,283,219. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,744,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,400,000 after purchasing an additional 80,123 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,186,000 after purchasing an additional 62,313 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,090,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,633,000 after purchasing an additional 57,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,485,000 after purchasing an additional 971,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

