TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$38.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 price target on shares of TMX Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TMX Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TMX Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.13.

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$36.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$27.69 and a twelve month high of C$37.01. The stock has a market cap of C$10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$35.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.67.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. TMX Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of C$301.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 1.6194927 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

In other news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$534,744.80. In other news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$534,744.80. Also, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

