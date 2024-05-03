Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GNTX. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.83.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $34.13 on Monday. Gentex has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $618,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 129,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 59,407 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Gentex by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 184,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 94,195 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 123,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 70,138 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

