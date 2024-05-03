Royal Bank of Canada Raises Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$236.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$229.00 to C$236.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFC. CIBC increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$240.11.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intact Financial

Intact Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$228.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$223.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$212.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$188.22 and a 12-month high of C$237.25.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.44 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 14.4651774 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is 69.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intact Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total transaction of C$1,583,589.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.