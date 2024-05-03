Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

AKBA stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $272.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,044,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,044,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Butler sold 37,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $57,354.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,091,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,093 shares of company stock valued at $181,654 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 311,608.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 152,688 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 14.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 93,590 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

