Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

BKSC stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65. Bank of South Carolina has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $15.24.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 12.11%.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.58%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

