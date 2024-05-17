Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Upgraded to Buy by National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$290.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$310.00.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$330.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$301.85.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock traded down C$1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$234.01. 55,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,897. The company has a market cap of C$5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$277.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$278.05. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$228.56 and a twelve month high of C$324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 6.4962738 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Stories

