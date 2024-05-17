Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 4,119 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 3.4% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.3% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,741,000. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 48.6% during the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,296.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $18.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,393.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,458. The company has a market cap of $645.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $656.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,445.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,309.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1,178.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

