M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Receives Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

M&C Saatchi Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON:SAA traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 208 ($2.61). The stock had a trading volume of 24,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,713. M&C Saatchi has a 12 month low of GBX 118.50 ($1.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 210 ($2.64). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 182.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 165.78. The company has a market cap of £254.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6,878.67 and a beta of 1.28.

M&C Saatchi Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from M&C Saatchi’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. M&C Saatchi’s payout ratio is -10,000.00%.

Insider Activity at M&C Saatchi

About M&C Saatchi

In other M&C Saatchi news, insider Christopher Paul Sweetland bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £36,800 ($46,219.54). 28.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

