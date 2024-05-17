The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Lessened by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,438 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 9,475 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $21,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,519,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,221,285. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.24.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

