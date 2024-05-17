Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $31,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 28,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 218,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $131.19. 7,355,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,087,321. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.12 and a 200-day moving average of $118.42. The firm has a market cap of $332.28 billion, a PE ratio of 145.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $133.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

