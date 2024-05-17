Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Price Target Cut to $22.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $23.50 to $22.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Alerus Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday.

ALRS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $390.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.67. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $25.85.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 155.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 4,147.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 25,675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 911,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 67,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

