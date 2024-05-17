Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,123 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,705 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.7% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 20.8% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 11,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,660,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 143,966 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $81,335,000 after buying an additional 21,364 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the third quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $601.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $810.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $695.08.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of COST traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $796.24. 883,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,342. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $734.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $685.45. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $476.75 and a twelve month high of $804.56. The stock has a market cap of $353.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

