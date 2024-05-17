VerusCoin (VRSC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $890.65

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $62.01 million and approximately $890.65 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 76,275,599 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 76,270,445.11068553. The last known price of VerusCoin is 0.81549301 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,181.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

