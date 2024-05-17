Ark (ARK) Price Up 1.6% This Week

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 17th. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001260 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $152.36 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000890 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001231 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,877,260 coins and its circulating supply is 180,877,972 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

