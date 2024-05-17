BitShares Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $9.02 million and approximately $103,597.26 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,373,731 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

