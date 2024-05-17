Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in Alphabet by 335.9% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 53,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,586,000 after buying an additional 41,476 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in Alphabet by 590.2% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 12,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 10,571 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,511 shares of company stock worth $41,234,695 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $177.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,956,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,236,666. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.83 and a one year high of $177.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

