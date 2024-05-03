Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of PIRS opened at $11.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.55. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $80.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.17% and a negative net margin of 57.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 649,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 378,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.

